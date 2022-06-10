Rail strike: When is it and which lines would be affected?

Commuter - stock shot
Commuter - stock shot

Railway workers will hold strikes over pay and jobs later this month.

The action is expected to cause widespread disruption to services in England, Scotland and Wales.

When are the strikes and which lines are affected?

Strikes will "shut down" the country's railway network on 21, 23 and 25 June, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) says.

Its members include everyone from guards and catering staff to signallers and track maintenance workers.

People working for 13 train operating companies, running services in different parts of the country, will take part in the RMT strike:

  • Avanti West Coast

  • Chiltern Railways

  • Cross Country Trains

  • Greater Anglia

  • LNER

  • East Midlands Railway

  • c2c

  • Great Western Railway

  • Hull Trains

  • London Underground (21 June)

  • Northern Trains

  • South Eastern Railway

  • South Western Railway

  • TransPennine Express

  • West Midlands Trains

In addition, workers at Network Rail, which maintains the railways throughout Britain, will also strike.

Train driver members of the Aslef union will strike over pay at Greater Anglia on 23 June, on 26 June at Hull Trains and on Croydon Tramlink on 28, 29 June and 13 and 14 July.

What about other rail operators?

Workers at GTR, which operates the Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, voted for action short of a strike - for instance refusing to work overtime. And Island Line on the Isle of Wight voted against any action.

But even operators whose workers are not striking expect services to be affected.

For example, Transport for Wales - which is not in dispute with unions - has warned of disruption because its trains use railways run by Network Rail.

In Scotland, the RMT has announced a strike ballot over ScotRail's pay offer, although it's not yet known when any action would take place.

What could the impact be?

Trains might only run for part of the day, such as from 07:00 to 19:00 and only on main lines.

Services could also be reduced to around a fifth of the normal weekday timetable.

Contingency plans are being worked on to keep some services running, but timetables will be reduced.

Will I be able to get a refund?

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: "If we cannot provide a service for customers due to strike action then we will refund customers."

It has not decided whether customers worried about the disruption could cancel trips in advance and get refunds, even if the strikes do not go ahead.

The National Rail website suggests there may be options such as switching to a different operator or travelling on another date. But it says customers will not be compensated for things like hotel stays that can no longer be used.

Season-ticket holders will be able to apply for a refund for the days affected.

Will I have to go to work?

The pandemic has made working from home more common. The Chartered Management Institute said it expected bosses to give staff flexibility to avoid the disruption where possible.

It said: "In terms of the direct impact on commuters, there's no doubt it will be less than train strikes of two or three years ago."

But not everyone will get that option. A "great divide" has emerged between people who can be flexible in such situations and those who have to come to work, it said.

Why is the strike happening?

The RMT said members working for train companies have been subject to "pay freezes, threats to jobs and attacks on their terms and conditions".

Network Rail plans to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs as it tries to make £2bn of savings over the next two years.

The RMT said the jobs are safety critical, and cutting them will make accidents more likely.

Network Rail said it would not consider any changes that would make the railways less safe and that modernisation is needed.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, has urged the union to call off the strikes. It says "no one wins in the event of a strike".

Can a strike be avoided?

The strike would be called off if all parties can reach an agreement - and they all say they want to continue negotiations.

Network Rail said it will do everything it can to avoid industrial action.

The RMT said it was open to "meaningful negotiations", but warned they would need "new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways."

