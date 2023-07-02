Rail passengers warned of disruption from Aslef driver overtime ban

Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

Rail passengers across Britain have been warned to expect disruption this week as train drivers stage fresh industrial action.

The drivers’ union Aslef has called an overtime ban from Monday 3 July until the end of Saturday 8 July at 16 train operators around England, in the long-running dispute over pay and conditions on the railway.

London, Scotland and Wales’ train operators are not in dispute but cross-border services may be disrupted.

The effects of the action will vary around the country, with some operators hoping to run a full schedule.

However, some will only be able to run a limited service, and passengers have been warned to expect more short-notice cancellations than usual.

Most train operators rely on overtime, or “rest day working”, to some degree to operate their timetable, and the effect of its withdrawal can be highly disruptive – as was shown by the months of cancellations at TransPennine Express.

South Western and Chiltern are among operators who have reduced their timetables the most in advance of this week, with the latter warning passengers against all but essential travel next Saturday when disruption is expected to be most severe.

Greater Anglia, Great Western, Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and TransPennine Express have also cut back services. Gatwick Express trains will not run.

Other operators hope to run a normal timetable but passengers have been advised to check for updates.

Aslef said the action comes after four years without a pay rise, and in the wake of fresh ballots in favour of more strikes.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said the union had “no alternative but to take this action”, adding: “Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the government that they do not want an end to the dispute. Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to do down our industry.”

There have been no further talks and this week’s overtime ban is likely to be the first of a series of similar actions.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the industry, said: “Aslef’s leadership continues to disrupt customers’ travel plans. They rejected a fair and affordable offer without putting it to their members, which would take average driver base salaries for a four-day week without overtime from £60,000 to nearly £65,000 by the end of 2023 pay awards.

“Train companies will work hard to minimise the impact of the overtime ban. Customers are advised to plan their journey in advance and check before they travel.

“We ask Aslef to recognise the very real financial challenge the industry is facing and work with us to deliver a better, more reliable railway with a strong long-term future.”

The RMT union also remains in dispute with train operators and has called three one-day strikes in the coming month, starting on 22 July.