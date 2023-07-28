Rail passengers to be hit with disruption on Saturday as workers strike

Train passengers are set to be hit with disruption on Saturday as thousands of workers strike.

People have been warned to check before using rail services across the country, because trains will start later and finish much earlier than usual.

Only around half the number of trains will run in certain areas, while other places may have none at all – and services on some lines may be affected until Sunday morning.

It comes as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, including station staff and train managers, walk out in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said the strike will disrupt the plans of families during the summer holidays.

Services across the country are likely to be affected (James Manning/PA)

They said: “This will lead to disappointment, frustration and financial strain for tens of thousands of people. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

“Our advice is to check before you travel.”

The affected train operators are; Avanti West Coast, c2c, Caledonian Sleeper, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), Heathrow Express, LNER, London Northwestern Railway, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway (including Island Line), Thameslink, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Railway.

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across England and workers said they were receiving strong support for their action from the public.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said striking rail workers are still waiting for an invitation back to the negotiating table.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Members of drivers’ union Aslef will stop working overtime next month in a separate dispute over pay.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government has met the rail unions, listened to them and facilitated improved offers on pay and reform.

“The union leaders should put these fair and reasonable offers to their members so this dispute can be resolved.”