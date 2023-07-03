Rail disruption warning due to six-day train drivers' overtime ban

A woman runs for a train

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption for the next six days, due to an overtime ban by train drivers in the Aslef union.

Fifteen train companies based in England will be hit from Monday until Saturday, in the latest move in the long-running pay dispute.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Many will reduce their service levels, and passengers are being advised to check before they travel.

Aslef said the latest pay offer was like a return to "Victorian times".

Strikes by other rail workers in the RMT union are set to take place later this month. Most train companies rely on drivers working overtime to run their full schedules.

The long-running pay dispute by train drivers centres around union members accepting an 8% deal over two years, dependent on reforms - and bringing drivers' average pay to £65,000. This offer has already been rejected by Aslef.

"They wanted to go back to Victorian times, in relation to how we roster, how we recruit, how we do things," Aslef general secretary Mr Whelan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "The word 'reform' is 'want productivity for nothing'."

Aslef states its members have not received a pay rise for four years while its employers are "declaring millions in profits and paying their shareholders dividends".

Aslef argues members should not have to sacrifice working conditions in return for a below inflation wage increase.

Last month, Aslef members at 10 operators backed further strike action, meaning it could last for another six months if there's no settlement.

Among the disruption expected:

South Western Railway says it will run a reduced timetable with some first and last trains cancelled. Its services are likely to be busier than usual, and customers heading to the Wimbledon tennis championships are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys

Northern is advising passengers to expect some services to start later and finish earlier than usual, as well as short-notice cancellations

Great Western Railway expects some short-notice alterations or cancellations, and says its Night Riviera Sleeper service will not run in either direction until Sunday

Chiltern Railways is warning customers only to travel if absolutely essential on Saturday. Its trains will not stop at the station by Wembley Stadium, which is hosting a concert by Blur.

Mr Whelan said the situation was a "Westminster ideological problem" and claimed the union did not have issues in Scotland, Wales, with freight, the London Underground, Crossrail or Eurostar.

"We did 14 pay deals in the last 12 months, the only place we can't get a pay deal is with the Westminster government," he added.

Aslef does not have any further strikes planned at present - but workers such as train guards in the RMT union are expected to walk out on 20, 22 and 29 July in their dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

It has now lasted over a year. With no resolution in sight, the train companies are preparing to move ahead with plans to close hundreds of ticket offices.

The Rail Delivery Group said only 12% of tickets were now sold at station kiosks.

Its spokesperson said under proposed changes staff would be moved on to concourses to help and advise more customers. They added that employees and the public would be consulted about any changes.

Story continues

But RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said earlier this week his union would not "meekly sit by and allow thousands of jobs to be sacrificed or see disabled and vulnerable passengers left unable to use the railways as a result".

The union suggested it could take further industrial action over the issue.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

How will further rail strikes affect you? You can share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.