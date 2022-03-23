Rail company is hiring 100 people to update trains in north Fort Worth for Norfolk Southern

Rail company Wabtec is hiring 100 people to modernize trains at its far north Fort Worth plant.

The 1 million square foot plant, formerly GE Transportation, will be the site of this latest project for Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern.

Wabtec is tasked with modernizing 330 20-year-old locomotives. Norfolk Southern’s carbon emissions are reduced by 500 tons per year with every modernized train, Wabtec said in a statement.

These updates could improve fuel efficiency by up to 25%, reliability by more than 40% and haulage ability by up to 55%. They’ll also reduce maintenance expenses by 20%.

“By customizing these modernizations for Norfolk Southern and installing state-of-the-art technology, we are helping the railroad realize outcomes including increased tractive effort, fuel efficiency, reliability and adhesion, which reduce maintenance costs,” said Pascal Schweitzer, Wabtec’s president of freight services.

This is Norfolk Southern’s third modernization order since 2015. The company’s fleet will have more than 950 locomotives upon completion in 2025.