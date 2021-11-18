£96bn boost aims to transform rail services

People make their way on and off a train at Stoke-on-Trent Train Station on 20 May 2021 in Stoke, England

A £96bn rail improvement programme will help transform services in the Midlands and northern England, the government has said ahead of the expected scrapping of part of the HS2 scheme.

Local service upgrades, bringing faster journeys, will happen up to 10 years earlier than planned, ministers say.

It comes as businesses reacted angrily to reports the East Midlands-Leeds HS2 high-speed line would not be built.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to unveil the plans later.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says its Integrated Rail Plan will improve journey times and capacity "from London and across the Pennines" and "strengthen connections between major cities in the North and Midlands".

HS2 was originally meant to connect London with the city centres of Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. But sources have told the BBC that the eastern leg to Leeds is set to be scrapped.

Writing in the Yorkshire Post, Mr Johnson appears to confirm reports that a shorter high-speed route will be created from Birmingham to East Midlands Parkway, with the HS2 trains then running up as far as Sheffield on mainline tracks.

The government is also expected to put money aside to explore setting up a tram service for Leeds and spend £360m on contactless ticketing across commuter rail networks.

About half of £96bn investment in rail is thought to be new money.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's announcement, the prime minister said the IRP was the "biggest transport investment programme in a century, delivering meaningful transport connections for more passengers across the country, more quickly - with both high-speed journeys and better local services, it will ensure no town or city is left behind".

The IRP was initiated after the 2020 Oakervee Review into major transport schemes including HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR).

But the prime minister has come under pressure recently over claims the government intends to "water down" planned rail upgrades.

There has been outcry from some politicians and businesses in the north of England at reports that there will not be an entire new fast line between Leeds and Manchester, via Bradford. The improvements to the NPR east-west connections are likely to involve upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said on Tuesday he was "absolutely appalled", claiming the region would be "bypassed" when new routes were developed elsewhere.

'Young people will think twice about staying'

Nick Garthwaite, director of chemical manufacturer Christeyns Ltd

Nick Garthwaite, director of chemical manufacturer Christeyns Ltd in Bradford and vice chair of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, says he is disappointed by the reports that a new line between Manchester and Leeds may not be built.

"I feel the city and its people have been betrayed - we might not get the through railway station that Bradford so desperately needs and indeed was tacitly promised by government over a long period of time," he told the BBC.

A key concern for businesses in Bradford is trying to attract more talent to come to work there, so not having good transport links is a problem.

"What I'm worried about is that these young talented people in Bradford will be thinking twice about staying in the city or going somewhere else for their career development," he said.

"Do I want to be spending an hour and a half on the train?"

Mr Garthwaite said it was likely that businesses would also consider locating new factories in other parts of England.

His concerns seem to be shared by others. A student told the BBC that many young people were now moving away from Bradford and Leeds to live in cities like Nottingham and Manchester, because the transport links were so poor.

"I'm definitely not going to be staying in Leeds or Bradford because it's not reliable enough," she said.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, the transport secretary said: "[People in the North] should definitely feel optimistic.

"Not only are we going to spend a huge amount of money doing this, we are going to deliver it decades before it would have otherwise happened."

Mr Shapps added that if he was transport secretary 15 years ago with responsibility for HS2, then "I would have started in the North and moved south, I think that would have made sense".

He went on: "The Northern Powerhouse Rail, the Midlands Connect - all of those did not exist when HS2 was first mooted, but we are where we are and it's being built and we need to make sure we connect it all up and that's what the Integrated Rail Plan intends to achieve."

However Mick Whelan, general secretary of train drivers' union Aslef, accused the government of using "smoke and mirrors", while breaking its promises.

"HS2 was meant to be a world-beater, and put Britain, the country which gave the railway to the world, back on the industrial and economic map. Instead, the Tories are letting us down," he said.

"This government is a government of broken promises. It has announced Northern Powerhouse Rail an incredible 60 times - and I know because we've counted - and now it puts the project in the bin."

