Raikkonen stars at FIA Awards, as Hamilton is crowned

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

All the FIA’s major champions were crowned, including the WRC’s Sebastien Ogier, Formula E’s Jean-Eric Vergne, World RX’s Johan Kristofferson, F2’s George Russell and European F3’s Mick Schumacher.

Across social media, attention was focused on Raikkonen, who is renowned for enjoying a party and appeared to be on top form…

Great fun at the #FIAPrizeGiving with Kimi, Seb and Tommi 😀 pic.twitter.com/L4cPKU42eo

— Petter Solberg RX (@Petter_Solberg) December 7, 2018

When you’re as drunk as Kimi at the Prize Giving! https://t.co/j9LF4263K8

— Nathalie McGloin (@nathaliemcgloin) December 8, 2018

Kimi has enjoyed the evening it seems 😂#Kimi7 #FIAPrizeGiving

Via @FiftyBuckss

pic.twitter.com/WhNR53CdMp



— Kimi Räikkönen Fans (@iceman7news) December 7, 2018

Kimi and Seb Full Funny compilation at FIA prize giving today.

Drunk Kimi is best Kimi #FIAPrizeGiving#Kimi7 #f1 pic.twitter.com/ZgXbqoO1mo

— Eau rouge (@Insidef1) December 7, 2018

Seb's thinking: "I've heard this so many times but I love it.". pic.twitter.com/0yMLX9Gli3

— Ky (@FiftyBuckss) December 7, 2018

Check out photos from the event below…

FIA Formula 1 World Championship for Drivers: Lewis Hamilton <span class="copyright">Motorsport.com</span>
FIA Formula 1 World Championship for Drivers: Lewis Hamilton Motorsport.com





