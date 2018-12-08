Raikkonen stars at FIA Awards, as Hamilton is crowned
All the FIA’s major champions were crowned, including the WRC’s Sebastien Ogier, Formula E’s Jean-Eric Vergne, World RX’s Johan Kristofferson, F2’s George Russell and European F3’s Mick Schumacher.
Across social media, attention was focused on Raikkonen, who is renowned for enjoying a party and appeared to be on top form…
Great fun at the #FIAPrizeGiving with Kimi, Seb and Tommi 😀 pic.twitter.com/L4cPKU42eo
— Petter Solberg RX (@Petter_Solberg) December 7, 2018
When you’re as drunk as Kimi at the Prize Giving! https://t.co/j9LF4263K8
— Nathalie McGloin (@nathaliemcgloin) December 8, 2018
Kimi has enjoyed the evening it seems 😂#Kimi7 #FIAPrizeGiving
Via @FiftyBuckss
pic.twitter.com/WhNR53CdMp
— Kimi Räikkönen Fans (@iceman7news) December 7, 2018
Kimi and Seb Full Funny compilation at FIA prize giving today.
Drunk Kimi is best Kimi #FIAPrizeGiving#Kimi7 #f1 pic.twitter.com/ZgXbqoO1mo
— Eau rouge (@Insidef1) December 7, 2018
Seb's thinking: "I've heard this so many times but I love it.". pic.twitter.com/0yMLX9Gli3
— Ky (@FiftyBuckss) December 7, 2018