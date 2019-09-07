Raikkonen to take grid penalty after gearbox change

The Finn crashed at Parabolica on his first run in Q3, triggering a red flag that cost several other drivers their laps.

The hard rear end impact meant that the Swiss team had no choice but to change the gearbox for the race.

Raikkonen did not set a laptime and was thus left in 10th place, but he is now set to go back to 15th on the grid.

His 10th starting spot is instead set to go to teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, who missed out on advancing to Q3 at Raikkonen's expense by just 0.002s.

"The car is pretty badly damaged, that's the sh*t part of it," Raikkonen said of the crash. "I think qualifying was pretty good comparing to where we've been so far, but obviously I made a mistake and paid a price for it, and that's how it should be.

"It's far from ideal. My mistake, I lost it. The car was behaving as good as it's been this weekend, there was a lot of potential.

"I was with the used tyres, and I just pushed a bit too much."