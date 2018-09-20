Raikkonen's 2019 deal already having impact at Sauber

Vasseur sees Raikkonen's key role as helping to push the technical side with the vast experience and insight that is currently so appreciated at Ferrari.

"He has the reputation to be a very good technician, with very strong feedback," Vasseur told Motorsport.com.

"Probably when you are 450 people it's more important to have this kind of guy than when you are two or three times bigger.

"We need to have a strong leader on the driver side. He has very strong feedback, and he's probably one of the best, or the best."

Vasseur says that the news of Raikkonen's arrival has already proved to be very motivating for engineers and other team members.

"The reaction in the factory was huge. It's a huge push to consider that someone like Kimi could join the project, that he trusts the team, he trusts everybody in the team.

"It's giving you self-confidence - 'The guy in front of me, who is a world champion, is considering that I can do a good job, so full push.'

"I was in the design office when we issued internally the email saying that Kimi will join and the reaction was, 'Wow!'"

Vasseur says his presence is also a huge boost to the marketing side, and that sponsors have already shown interest.

"The announcement of Kimi was a huge push also in terms of marketing. I think we will discover the impact of Kimi's situation week after week. On the grid he'll be with one of the three world champions next year, with Seb and Lewis, and he has a huge impact.

"We are receiving offers from every single area, from sponsors, it's a very strange feeling. I probably even underestimated the impact. I'm not a big fan of the social media, but I think it's a huge thing."

"Kimi was a bit unexpected 12 months ago, but 12 months ago we were absolutely nowhere.

"I couldn't imagine that I will convince Kimi to join the team! But thanks to everybody in the company, because we made a good improvement. I think Kimi will enjoy racing with us."