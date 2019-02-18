Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo has made "big step" since 2018

Raikkonen has joined Alfa, which has taken over the title of Sauber’s F1 entry, after five years with Ferrari.

He drove Sauber’s 2018 car in the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year and believes serious progress has been made since then, after an encouraging first day of 2019 testing on Monday at Barcelona.

“It is very positive,” said Raikkonen, who finished fifth-fastest and completed 114 laps. “Straight out [we are] not doing an awful lot with the car. [We just] try to do things here or there.

“It is very happy actually. The guys did a very good job over the winter and we have a package that we can work [with]. And we can get better.

“Everything feels normal and when I [compare it to what I] tried at the end of last year, the Sauber, it is a big step for sure.”

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

