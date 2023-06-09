Raids target organized crime in Kanesatake

More than 100 police were involved in eight searches of vehicles, businesses, and residences in Kanesatake and St. Jerome on Tuesday.

The National Organized Crime Repression Squad (NOCRS) executed the raids in relation to an investigation launched in January 2021.

The squad’s mandate is to target organized crime leaders, including active Hells Angels members.

While the investigation cited by police is more than two years old, this week’s operation comes in the context of increased media attention to the problem of organized crime in Kanesatake due to the efforts of an anonymous group of Kanehsata’kehró:non.

The NOCRS is made up of officers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ), Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Service de police de Laval (SPL), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) grand chief Victor Bonspille released a communique Tuesday stating he had been informed the operation was an isolated situation and that the operation was related to a community resident.

A spokesperson for the SQ was unable to provide further information on the raids, including how many of the eight searches were executed in Kanesatake specifically.

Residents are encouraged to report criminal activity to the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre.

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door