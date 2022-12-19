Raiders stun New England after ridiculous Patriots mistake on frantic final play

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after scoring on an interception during the second half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 14-point lead on Sunday then rallied for a stunning victory over the New England Patriots on an absurd final play.

They scored a controversial touchdown along the way. But first things first — that wild final play.

With 3 seconds remaining in regulation of a game tied at 24-24, the Patriots had the ball at their own 44-yard line. Mac Jones handed off to Rhamondre Stevenson with New England apparently willing to settle for overtime. But they didn't get there. Stevenson ran through the Raiders defense inside the Las Vegas 35-yard line. He then lateraled backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers who ran back toward midfield and launched the ball toward the 50-yard line.

Chandler Jones was the only player near the ball when it landed. The only problem? He plays for Las Vegas. The Raiders defensive end caught the ball near midfield, turned around and planted Jones to the turf, then ran untouched to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown as time expired. Raiders 30, Patriots 24.

What was Meyers thinking?

The only reason the game appeared headed for overtime to begin with was courtesy of a controversial Raiders touchdown seconds earlier. With 37 seconds remaining, the Raiders had the ball at the Patriots 30-yard line while trailing 24-17. Derek Carr took a shotgun snap then looked deep down the left sideline to Keelan Cole. Cole made a remarkable catch in the back of the end zone while draped by Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones. He held on the ball as he fell out of bounds for a game-tying touchdown.

But was it a touchdown? An overhead angle suggests that it wasn't — or that it shouldn't have been, at least. Cole's left toe appeared to land out of bounds as he came down with the ball, a circumstance that would obviously nullify the score.

Keelan Cole was an inch away from a game-tying TD pic.twitter.com/MztuR8P2Ko — BennyGIFs (@BennyGIFs) December 19, 2022

But replay officials didn't see it that way. The angle above was the closest overhead shot available, and it wasn't enough to convince officials beyond doubt that Cole was out of bounds. They upheld the touchdown, and walkoff chaos ensued seconds later.

The score secured a win for Josh McDaniels' Raiders against his former team. McDaniels took the Raiders head coaching job last offseason after coordinating Bill Belichick's offense in New England for years.