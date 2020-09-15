Raiders star Papalii re-signs until at least end of 2024

The Canberra Raiders have re-signed star forward Josh Papalii until at least the end of 2024.

Papalii, 28, is an Australia and Queensland representative and has played 215 NRL games for the Raiders.

Already contracted until the end of 2022, Papalii has re-signed through until 2024, with an option for 2025.

"I love this club and I love Canberra," said Papalii, a three-time winner of the Mal Meninga Medal as the Raiders' player of the year.

"This is my home now and my family and I are very happy to be remaining with the Raiders and in Canberra.

"I came here as a junior player, made my debut here and played my 200th NRL game here and there's no other club I want to play for."

Raiders chief executive Don Furner said Papalii was among the club's greatest ever players.

"There’s no doubt Josh has developed into one of the all-time greats of our club and he is now recognised among the game's elite superstars," he said.

"His commitment to the club and the city of Canberra is wonderful to see and we know we have a player who we can continue to be a big part of our club for years to come."

The Raiders are fifth in the NRL ahead of facing the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday, and they will play finals in 2020.