Raiders star Maxx Crosby to reportedly undergo ankle surgery, likely out for season

Maxx Crosby was having another strong season. It didn't stop a full faceplant by the Raiders. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Maxx Crosby's season appears to be over.

The Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher is expected to undergo ankle surgery that will likely end his 2024 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. At the very least, Crosby has been officially ruled out for Monday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Crosby is reportedly scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic surgery on Monday that will determine if more surgery is needed. That ankle has bothered Crosby since Las Vegas' Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens, but his doctors are worried the injury is worst than previously believed.

If Crosby is indeed done, it will be a rough setback for a team that was already done for. The Raiders' record sits at 2-11, despite Crosby being tied for the NFL lead in tackles for loss with 17, to go with 7.5 sacks, 45 tackles and five passes defended. Per Pro Football Focus, he also ranks sixth in the league with 54 total pressures.

With the Raiders eliminated from playoff contention and in the race for the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, there is little reason to bring Crosby back even in a best-case scenario.

Crosby's future with Las Vegas was a question at the NFL trade deadline and could continue to be this offseason, as he's under contract for two more seasons and could fetch a haul of draft picks if the Raiders decide to commit to a youth movement. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis has done his best to dispel those whispers:

"We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby," Davis said in an email to ESPN. "Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!"

That probably won't be enough to stop the speculation this offseason.