Raiders sign DT John Jenkins to free-agency contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins signed a free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins the past two seasons.

Jenkins also played for the New Orleans Saints (2013-16), the Seattle Seahawks (2016), the Chicago Bears (2017, 2020) and the New York Giants (2018).

He has 212 career tackles. ___

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press