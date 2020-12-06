Raiders score with 5 seconds left, leave Jets winless, 31-28

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets on Sunday.

The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defence came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season.

But New York went three-and-out with a chance to seal it, and Carr and the Raiders had 35 seconds left for what appeared an unlikely comeback. Four plays later, Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield — beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — and delivered the ball perfectly for the winning score.

The Raiders (7-5) celebrated wildly, and the deflated Jets (0-12) could only imagine what could — and maybe should — have been.

After a squib kick by Las Vegas, the Jets had one final chance but Sam Darnold’s Hail Mary throw was batted down in front of the end zone.

The lowly Jets lost their 12th straight and tied the team mark for longest overall skid, which spanned the 1995 and ’96 seasons under Rich Kotite. New York remains on pace to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.

BROWNS 41, TITANS 35

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —The NFL’s longest active playoff drought is moving closer to an end after 18 seasons.

Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards with all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and the Browns scored the first 17 points before holding on to win their fourth straight.

With both chasing AFC playoff berths, the Browns looked like the team leading a division — they are second in the AFC North behind the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers — as they improved to 9-3 for the third time in their expansion era.

The Titans (8-4) came in leading the AFC South and left tied after the Colts beat Houston 26-20, though Tennessee still has the better division record. The Titans fell apart after a bad fourth-down spot on their opening drive. NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry lost his first fumble this season on the next drive.

Mayfield kept the Browns from needing the NFL’s top rushing offence in what had been expected to be a run-game showdown against the Titans and Henry. The Browns had their best-scoring half ever, leading 38-7 at halftime, topping the 35 points scored in the second half at Cincinnati in 2004.

COLTS 26, TEXANS 20

HOUSTON (AP) — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defence dominated in the second half.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal Indy’s win.

The Colts (8-4) led 24-20 at the break after Rivers threw TD passes of 21 and 39 yards. Their offence didn’t score after that, but the defence held Houston (4-8) scoreless in the second half and Justin Houston added a safety.

The safety was Indy’s third this season and the fourth of Houston’s career, tying him for the most in NFL history. Houston also had three sacks, three QB hits and forced a fumble.

Watson threw for 341 yards and ran for a score in the first half. But he did not have a touchdown pass for the first time this season and threw an interception after not being picked off in the last six games.

DOLPHINS 19, BENGALS 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half. But they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks. Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defence and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.

Both benches emptied in fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.

Tyler Boyd turned a short pass into a 72-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead, but he was later ejected following a tussle with Howard.

The Dolphins (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games to achieve their best 12-game record since 2003. The Bengals (2-9-1) lost their fourth game in a row and are assured of at least nine defeats for the fifth consecutive year.

Tagovailoa improved to 4-1 as a rookie starter with seven touchdown passes and still no interceptions. He played with the thumb on his throwing hand taped, and warmed up as the game wore on. He threw for 167 yards in the pivotal third quarter, when the Dolphins rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to mount three scoring drives.

VIKINGS 27, JAGUARS 24, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Jaguars (1-11) lost their 11th straight game.

Harrison Smith set up Bailey’s redo with a diving interception at the Jacksonville 46, the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars. Jacksonville stayed one game ahead of the winless Jets in the overall standings, trailing New York for the top pick in the next draft.

The Vikings (6-6) kept the playoffs well within reach with their fifth win in six games after their bye despite a steady stream of gaffes.

Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season, finishing with nine receptions for 121 yards. Adam Thielen had eight catches for 75 yards and a score in his return from a one-game COVID-19 quarantine.

The Jaguars, who’ve had four of their last five outcomes decided by four points or less, had the edge in the unenforced error department. Mike Glennon was picked off twice and lost a fumble in the second half, as did Chris Conley, and the Jaguars had 10 penalties for 83 yards.

SAINTS 21, FALCONS 16

ATLANTA (AP) — The Saints finally gave up a touchdown but the defence stood tall at the end to preserve their ninth straight victory and clinch a playoff berth — the first team in the NFL to do so.

The Saints (10-2) clinched with Chicago’s 34-30 loss to Detroit.

Making his third straight start in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career. But his fumble deep in Atlanta territory sparked a Falcons comeback.

Atlanta drove 85 yards, the Saints, capped by Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining. New Orleans hadn’t allowed a touchdown since the opening drive of a game against San Francisco on Nov. 15, a span of 14 quarters without one.

The Falcons (4-8) got the ball back and again pushed deep into New Orleans territory. On second-and-2 at the Saints 13, Todd Gurley was stuffed for no gain. He got the ball again on third down, trying a sweep around the left end, but Demario Davis caught him for a 7-yard loss. The Falcons threw incomplete into the end zone on fourth down.

LIONS 34, BEARS 30

CHICAGO (AP) — The Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the slumping Bears.

Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left, capping a big comeback. Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (5-7), who came away with a wild win following a major shakeup after a Thanksgiving loss to Houston. They fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia while elevating Bevell, their offensive co-ordinator .

Detroit trailed 30-20 early in the fourth period after Trubisky threw an 11-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet on a bootleg. Chicago’s Bilal Nichols then intercepted a short pass intended for Jesse James.

But the Lions turned things around down the stretch, sending the Bears (5-7) to their sixth straight loss.

  • With so much on the line, Raptors guard VanVleet plans to hold teammates accountable

    Fred VanVleet doesn't believe any of his teammates will recklessly flaunt COVID-19 protocols. But he'll do his part to hold the rest of the Raptors accountable. Toronto held its first full practice at its temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday. Gone is the safety net of the summer's NBA bubble that protected the league from the global pandemic and saw zero positive tests.With teams about to start crisscrossing the United States and the coronavirus still running rampant — Florida recently passed the one-million case mark — the Raptors know there's a huge risk to the health of players and their families, and the NBA season itself. "We can't turn getting COVID into an indictment. We can't turn getting COVID into, 'We did something wrong,'" VanVleet said Sunday. "Now, if you're going to pool parties at night and nobody's wearing masks, that's one thing. But if you have to go to the grocery store, or you have family in town, and you get it, you get it. "(But) everybody has to be responsible in their own right because the way it's passed, and we're together a lot of the time. I don't want to take that home to my children and my family." The NBA said recently that 48 players had positive results since testing resumed last week. As VanVleet was speaking to the media on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers were announcing a shutdown of their practice facility after three members of the organization tested positive. And while Day 1 of practice, at Saint Leo University, about a half hour's drive north of Tampa, still had that electric opening-day vibe, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said all the work in the gym could be undone if the team lost players to COVID-19. The new NBA rules state players could have to quarantine for as long as 12 days. So protocol messaging, he said, needs to be delivered "loud and clear." "My role is to just constantly be on them ... (about) our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization — there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. Teams were recently presented a lengthy manual on safety rules. Violations that lead to schedule adjustments or impacts other organizations reportedly could means fines, suspensions or other penalties. Players and staff are tested daily. It's all part of what VanVleet called the "new normal." "Just gotta roll with the punches," said the guard. "I'm not really a complainer and I try to keep a good perspective on things, so for better or for worse I think I'm just going to roll with it and see how it goes. "Obviously put the safety of everybody first, myself included and my family and try to stay as safe and healthy as possible, but realizing the world is kind of moving on and we have to find a way to live with it and still follow all the guidelines the best we can." Toronto sharpshooter Matt Thomas, who settled nicely into the Raptors' rotation in the bubble this past summer, said Wisconsin looked like it might dodge a massive COVID-19 impact, but his home state has been in tailspin of growing cases since mid-October. "There have been a number of people that I know that came down with the virus," he said. "Thankfully everyone's recovered, but obviously it hits people really hard, it affects everyone differently."That's what's scary about it, because you never truly know how you're going to respond." A huge part of the Raptors' new normal is playing their home games, for at least the first part of the season, out of Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's border restrictions for non-essential travel. Toronto's temporary practice facility in a Marriott hotel ballroom is nearing completion. Nurse said the team planned to tour it later Sunday. Players and staff are still on the hunt for housing in Tampa. Most wanted to get a gauge of the city and its safety before moving family members there, although VanVleet said he plans to have his partner and two young kids join him.The Raptors have just five more days of practice before tipping off their three-game pre-season in Charlotte, N.C. But on the plus side, Nurse has a full complement of healthy players to work with. "Everybody looked great today, everybody is ready to go," he said. "It was awesome, energy was great ... even the fitness levels seem really good to me. It was a long practice today with a lot of intensity, a lot of drills, but didn't really see a whole lot of guys bent over, tugging on shorts." No surprise, Nurse's focus on Day 1 was defence. "We always put a huge emphasis on starting to build our defence, almost totally ignoring any offensive things and plays — just to reinforce that that's who we are," he said. "That's our identity, and that's what they're emphasizing." The Raptors play twice in Charlotte, on Dec. 12th and 14th, then return "home" to host Miami on Dec. 18. It's still to be determined whether fans will be permitted at games at Amalie Arena. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

