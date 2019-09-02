Raiders QB Nathan Peterman goes on injured reserve with elbow injury

One of Jon Gruden’s pet projects will have to sit out this season.

Oakland Raiders backup quarterback Nathan Peterman, notorious for his struggles with the Buffalo Bills and well-known for his time on this season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” is headed to injured reserve.

Peterson has a small tear in a “non-supporting ligament” in his elbow, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said. Assuming the Raiders don’t use one of their IR-return designations on Peterman, we won’t see him again this season.

Nathan Peterman moves to IR

The Raiders made the curious move of adding DeShone Kizer as a fourth quarterback over the weekend. That move makes more sense now.

The Raiders will move forward with Derek Carr, Mike Glennon and Kizer. It was unusual for a team to have four quarterbacks on the roster, but the Raiders likely grabbed Kizer knowing about Peterman’s injury.

The injury allows the Raiders to stash Peterman and re-evaluate next year, though Peterman won’t be able to practice with the team all year.

Peterman played well in preseason

Peterman’s five-interception game against the Chargers as a rookie gave him some fame, though not the kind you want. The Bills again voluntarily started him last season, he struggled again, and Peterman became a bit of a punch line.

The Raiders added him after the Bills moved on, and from “Hard Knocks” we know that while Gruden was hard on Peterman in practice, he liked his talent. Peterman was 60-of-84 for 475 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions this preseason.

If Peterman uses the next year to heal up, we can see again next preseason if Gruden is right about him.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman will go on injured reserve. (AP)

