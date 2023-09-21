Raiders All-Pro Davante Adams rips Bills DB for hit: That's why you're 'not on the field'

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way" after an unnecessary hit.

Adams exited the Raiders' 38-10 loss to the Bills in the fourth quarter after Rapp hit Adams in the head as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tried to connect with the All-Pro receiver on a deep ball. Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness, while Adams was ruled out for the remainder of the game and evaluated for a concussion.

"Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously," Adams said Wednesday.

"Certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don't really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field," Adams added.

Adams said hits like the one Rapp laid on him in Buffalo on Sunday are "the kind of stuff that contributes to (Rapp) not being on the field."

"That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game," Adams said. "Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess."

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Adams is "good" after clearing concussion protocol. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Rapp, who signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, has played two games for Buffalo, but hasn't started yet. He started 48 out of 57 games as a Ram and had seven tackles in Los Angeles' Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

