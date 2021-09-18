Raiders place QB Marcus Mariota on IR after suffering quad injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without backup quarterback Marcus Mariota for the near future.

The Raiders placed Mariota on Injured Reserve on Saturday after he hurt his quad in their wild 33-27 overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Mariota appeared in just one play in that game at Allegiant Stadium, and broke out for a huge 31-yard run in their first series of the game. He was slow getting up after the play, however, and then didn’t return.

Mariota had first injured his right quad during practice last month.

The 27-year-old played in just one game for the Raiders last season, his first with the team, and has only been active for six since landing in Las Vegas. The former No. 2 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner is on a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Raiders.

At a minimum, Mariota won’t be available to return until their game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 10.

“We lost a big part of our offense,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. "Hopefully it's not going to linger on."

With Mariota sidelined, Nathan Peterman will step up and be Derek Carr’s backup. The team will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and are listed as +6 underdogs on BetMGM.

Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders is tackled by DeShon Elliott of the Baltimore Ravens
Marcus Mariota injured his quad in their overtime win against the Ravens on Monday, and will be out at least three weeks. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories