Raiders to name Mayock general manager

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock is set to become general manager of the Oakland Raiders.

Mayock becomes the right-hand man to Jon Gruden after shadowing the head coach for parts of the offseason. The Raiders fired Reggie McKenzie in December.

"He loves it. He's a passionate, passionate personnel man," Gruden said Sunday, per ESPN. "He's done it for a long time. I know he's had opportunities to get back into the NFL as a general manager and we'll see what happens. We'll see how the dust settles."

The Raiders finished the 2018 season with a 4-12 record, collecting a cadre of draft picks along the way.

Oakland had a 39-70 record under McKenzie, who helped orchestrate trades that shipped out former first-round picks and Pro Bowl performers Khalil Mack (Bears) and Amari Cooper (Cowboys) during Gruden's first season back on the sidelines since his "Monday Night Football" run.

In addition to the franchise's own first-round pick, the Raiders will have first-round picks from Chicago and Dallas. The order of those selections will be determined by playoff results.

--Field Level Media