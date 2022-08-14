Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings

  • Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    1/5

    Vikings Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle T.Y. McGill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    2/5

    Vikings Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle T.Y. McGill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    3/5

    Vikings Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Albert Wilson catches a touchdown pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    4/5

    Vikings Raiders Football

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Albert Wilson catches a touchdown pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie collides with Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    5/5

    Vikings Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie collides with Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle T.Y. McGill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Albert Wilson catches a touchdown pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie collides with Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
W.G. RAMIREZ
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kellen Mond
    Kellen Mond
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brittain Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kirk Cousins
    Kirk Cousins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday in a preseason game.

The Raiders moved to 2-0 after a 27-11 win over Jacksonville last week in the Hall of Fame Game.

Jarrett Stidham, who started at quarterback for Las Vegas, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 68 yards. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries, including a touchdown.

Chase Garbers was 2 for 3 through the air for 19 yards. Brittain Brown ran for 54 yards on 14 carries, including one touchdown.

Kellen Mond threw for 119 yards on nine completions, including two touchdowns, in the Vikings' preseason opener. Sean Mannion finished 8 of 12 for 79 yards.

Veteran wideout Albert Wilson caught two passes for Minnesota, both for touchdowns.

The Raiders used 15 plays to go 67 yards on their opening drive and take a 3-0 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 23-yard field goal.

They made it 10-0 when Stidham scampered four yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. It was Stidham’s second rushing touchdown of the preseason.

The Vikings did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage for much of the second quarter, moving the ball effectively while bullying Las Vegas’ defensive front on consecutive drives. But drives of 75 and 79 yards stalled inside the red zone and the Vikings settled for field goals and cut Las Vegas’ lead to 10-6.

Las Vegas opened the second half under the direction of Mullens, who marched the Raiders 79 yards in 12 plays on their first series, culminating with a 34-yard catch-and-run touchdown by DJ Turner.

Minnesota answered quickly, though, as Mond hit Wilson for a 2-yard strike to get the Vikings within 16-13.

Another time-consuming drive ate nearly eight minutes of the fourth quarter, as the Raiders went 60 yards in 15 plays. Brown capped the drive with a two-yard plunge to push Las Vegas back in front by 10, at 23-13.

After the Raiders extended their lead to 13 with a 47-yard field goal by Carlson, the Vikings made it a one-possession game when Mond and Wilson hooked up for a second time with a 20-yard over-the-shoulder strike to the corner of the end zone.

TRAINERS ROOM

Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and did not travel with the team. The Vikings’ next practice is Tuesday, putting Cousins on track to return to the field then.

Raiders: DE Malcolm Koonce was shaken up during the first quarter, but later returned to play.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Raiders: Visit the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

__

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Familiar story: Dallas Cowboys lose preseason opener to Broncos

    The Cowboys are 0-5 under Mike McCarthy in the season as they get bullied by Broncos again.

  • Orioles vs. Rays Highlights

    Rasmussen flirts with perfecto in the Rays' 4-1 win

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • NFL Preseason Blitz: All 3 Steelers QBs play well, but Kenny Pickett steals the show

    Mitchell Trubisky had a solid preseason opener for the Steelers.

  • Paddy Pimblett reveals he’s around 200 pounds, targets December return in Las Vegas

    Paddy Pimblett is enjoying life.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi