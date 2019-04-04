Raiders mock draft 2019: Predicting picks, NFL Draft plan, sleepers for Oakland

The 2019 NFL Draft has not yet arrived, but the Raiders have already had an eventful offseason. New general manager Mike Mayock has been aggressive in his efforts to help coach Jon Gruden overhaul Oakland's roster.

The Raiders' splashiest move this year was trading for wide receiver Antonio Brown, and they did it without giving up one of their three first-round NFL Draft picks. Beyond Brown, Oakland landed two more offensive starters in left tackle Trent Brown and No. 2 wideout Tyrell Williams. The Raiders also were busy defensively, adding linebackers Brandon Marshall and Vontaze Burfict, plus safety LaMarcus Joyner.

The big spending is a good start for the Raiders in 2019, but there is a lot of work to be done when they're on the clock in the NFL Draft, starting April 25.

What might Mayock and Gruden be thinking as the team tries to maximize the value of its 10 picks? Here is a deep dive into the Raiders' draft plan.

Raiders NFL Draft picks

Round Pick First No. 4 First No. 24 (from Bears) First No. 27 (from Cowboys) Second No. 35 Third No. 66 Fourth No. 106 Fifth No. 141 Sixth No. 196 Seventh No. 218 Seventh No. 235 (from Seahawks)

Raiders NFL Draft team needs

Edge rusher: The Raiders need to rev up their ability to get to the quarterback, and defensive end is a real deficiency in Paul Guenther's 4-3 scheme.

Cornerback: They brought back Daryl Worley and signed Nevin Lawson for their nickel package, but they need to consider a starting option opposite Gareon Conley for their cover-2 zone.

Running back: The Raiders chose not to re-sign Doug Martin, and Marshawn Lynch still needs more time to decide whether he wants to keep playing. Isaiah Crowell was added, but he is a limited power back.

Linebacker: Marshall and Burfict provide two veteran flyers to play the middle and weak side, respectively, but the Raiders need someone who can cover a lot of ground and defend the pass on the strong side.

Tight end: The Raiders saw Jared Cook leave for the Saints in free agency after a career year and are down to blocker Lee Smith as their top option at the position, which has been a key target for Derek Carr.

Safety: Joyner shores up free safety, and the new regime seems to be warming up more to 2016 first-rounder Karl Joseph. So this has become more of a depth need in the short term.

Raiders mock draft 2019

First-round plan:

No. 4: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

The Raiders' replacement for Khail Mack will be available for the taking should the Jets go in a different direction with the No. 3 overall pick. Allen has a great history of production and an inexhaustible quiver of pass-rush moves. He also can drop back and make plays in coverage, meaning Oakland can think about using him as a hybrid player like it once did with Mack.

No. 24: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Regardless of whether there will be more of Beast Mode in Oakland in 2019, Jacobs is a worthy second first-rounder as a complete back. He has a compact frame (5-10, 220 pounds) to go with his combination of smarts, vision, power and elusiveness. The Raiders have lacked an every-down option at running back for a while.

No. 27: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

At 5-11, 190 pounds, Murphy is built like Conley and can provide the Raiders a smooth, technically sound, physical corner. He can close on receivers and make plays on the ball to complement Conley's ballhawking.

Second-guessing that plan:

The Raiders might not see Allen fall to them at No. 4, in which case they likely would turn their defensive-minded decision to Alabama's Quinnen Williams for tackle, Mississippi State's Montez Sweat for the edge or Michigan's Rashan Gary to give them inside-outside versatility up front.

At No. 24, instead of running back, the Raiders could go after the defensive tackle or edge rusher they didn't get at No. 4. Clemson's Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins could be both in play, and Florida State's Brian Burns is a good value should Oakland's earlier pick not be Allen or Sweat.

At No. 27, the Raiders might have a shot at another corner such as Georgia's DeAndre Baker. Or they could think about a tight end, most likely Alabama's Irv Smith or Iowa's Noah Fant. The Raiders do not need to jump on Jacobs or another offensive skill player early, and their going defense with all three first-round picks is just as likely.

The bottom line: The Raiders are in the driver's seat in the first round and should not need to reach for impact. It will be hard for them to go wrong unless they give up one of the picks to unnecessarily address a certain marquee position.

Don't be surprised if ...

... the Raiders draft Kyler Murray or another quarterback early or late in Round 1. Oakland is a bit handcuffed with Carr unless it can find a trade partner to take on his contract for 2019 But that doesn't mean Oakland would not target its true future franchise passer.

The Cardinals are most enamored with Murray and his dynamic passing and athleticism, but Gruden and the Raiders are a close second. However, Oakland can only get Murray if Arizona stays at No. 1 overall and passes on him. The question, then, would be whether the Raiders would trade up for Murray, worried some other team will make a deal with the 49ers at No. 2 or the Jets at No. 3 and land the QB ahead of them.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins should be available at No. 4, however, and there's a chance Missouri's Drew Lock will be around for at least the No. 24 pick. Having pick No. 27, too, gives the Raiders a way to move slightly up the board to get Lock late in the round.

To QB or not to QB — that is the question that will set the tone for the Raiders' entire draft. All signs point to their not going QB being the better play.





Day 2 plan:

The Raiders are in a rare situation with fewer picks on the NFL Draft's second night than the amount they have in Round 1, with "only" No. 35 and No. 66 at their disposal. Because many of their glaring needs can be addressed with some top talent, they should go into best player available mode in Rounds 2-3 and not be tied to any particular position.

The Raiders should think about further boosting wide receiver with a big target such as N.C. State's Kelvin Harmon, Iowa State's Hakeem Butler or Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. After trading Kelechi Osemele to the Jets, guard should be a consideration from Boston College's Chris Lindstrom, Wisconsin's Michael Dieter or MIssissippi State's Elgton Jenkins. The best safety values also lie in that range in this draft with Virginia's Juan Thornhill and Iowa's Amani Hooker being good fits for the Raiders.

Day 3 sleeper:

L.J. Scott, RB, MIchigan State

The Raiders might not see more of Lynch, but should they not invest in a back with one of their first five picks, Scott (6-0, 227 pounds) would be that same kind of old-school, big bruiser. A workhorse for the Spartans, Scott would be better used in an NFL timeshare. He and Crowell could please Gruden as a power back duo as the Raiders continue to employ Jalen Richard as the receiving change of pace.

Final thoughts:

The Raiders have had some logic take over in their rebuild to help heal the emotional scars that came from cutting ties with Mack and Cooper. Gruden had a vision for how he wanted to win again in Oakland, and Mayock has been key in fine-tuning that vision.

Given Mayock's immense prospect evaluation experience, expect the Raiders to go for foundation over flash in the 2019 NFL Draft. The only thing that could throw off that plan is desperation, especially at QB.