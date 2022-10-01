Raiders' McDaniels looks for balance with rushing game

·4 min read

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) The balanced offense that Josh McDaniels was supposed to bring to Las Vegas when he took over the Raiders hasn't materialized.

While much of the focus has been on how involved Davante Adams has been each week in the passing game, the Raiders have barely run the ball at all in a somewhat surprising development.

The Raiders are one of two teams in the NFL to run on fewer than 30% of their offensive plays with their 29.1% rush rate second only to the New York Jets (25.7%), who have run only one offensive play all season while leading a game.

The 53 total attempts are the fewest for the Raiders through three games since 2003 when they had a franchise-low 43. The only other season with fewer was in 1963 when they had 52.

''I've tried to fight the fight of maintaining balance when you're behind by two scores,'' McDaniels said. ''I tried to do it (Sunday) at the beginning of the third quarter (in Tennessee), and we had some success with it. There gets to a point every game where that becomes a lot harder to do because you have multiple scores you need, and the time becomes a factor.''

The Raiders (0-3) haven't run the ball much no matter the situation, running the ball less than one-third of the time when winning and when losing.

But getting out to an early lead could help as the Raiders have played from behind in two of their games.

Collectively in its first-half possessions, Las Vegas has punted four times, kicked four field goals, scored three touchdowns, thrown an interception and had a drive end at halftime.

''We got to maintain more balance in the game, and I have to do a better job of trying to get us to start faster as a football team,'' McDaniels said.

The Raiders have five running backs and one fullback on the active roster in a sign they want to be a run-heavy team, but Josh Jacobs is the only back to get much work early in the season.

Jacobs has 42 carries for 192 yards, while the other running backs have combined for seven carries for 26 yards. Brandon Bolden is the only other back to run it more than once so far this season with six carries for 24 yards.

''I leave a lot of games feeling like I did a lot of conditioning,'' Jacobs said. ''I don't really be too banged up. I had a couple of games where I didn't even leave with cuts or anything. ... Really, I just try to do what I do when it's my turn. Kind of give them a little confidence in what I do.

''I'm not a selfish player at all. I believe there's enough plays to be made by any guy in this room and we have the talent to give it to any guy in this room.''

During McDaniels' coaching career - as an offensive coordinator or head coach - his offenses have never rushed fewer than 71 times through the first three games of a campaign.

The Patriots ranked 11th in run rate in the first three games of the season during the past decade when McDaniels was calling plays there.

The Raiders haven't even run the ball much near the goal line with 27 of their 37 plays from the red zone being passes. They have struggled finishing drives, converting 6 of 13 of red zone trips into touchdowns for the seventh worst rate in the league.

They face a Denver defense on Sunday that has allowed only one touchdown on four red zone trips.

''I look at a couple opportunities in the running game we had to potentially put it into the running game before it got to a third down and goal, or those kinds of situations,'' McDaniels said. ''We were very close a couple of times to getting it in, in the run game. ... We have to do a good job of executing down there, got to have a good plan, give the players an opportunity to be successful.''

NOTES: TE Foster Moreau (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) are out for Sunday's game. ... CBs Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Sam Webb (hamstring) are listed as questionable. ... CB Nate Hobbs, who left last week's game with a concussion, is slated to play. ... C Andre James (concussion), S Tre'von Moehrig (hip), and LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) are also expected back after missing time.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna just misses catching Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball

    TORONTO — Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna grabbed a baseball glove from his garage before heading down to Rogers Centre for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. With Aaron Judge on the verge of baseball history, Lasagna wanted to be prepared just in case the Yankees slugger hit his 61st homer of the season. "I would never ever bring a glove other than this situation," Lasagna said. "I needed a bigger one." The 37-year-old Toronto restaurant owner came agonizingly close to catching the hi

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Toronto Blue Jays to celebrate post-season berth after Friday's game versus Red Sox

    TORONTO — Win or lose, the Toronto Blue Jays were planning to celebrate on Friday night. The Blue Jays clinched a playoff berth Thursday afternoon when the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-3. That defeat mathematically eliminated Baltimore from the playoffs and guaranteed Toronto will be in the post-season but the Blue Jays had Thursday off, meaning they couldn't celebrate together as a team. Toronto opened a three-game series with the Red Sox on Friday and Blue Jays interim manage

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.