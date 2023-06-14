Raiders’ Maxx Crosby shares why he headbutted Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes last year

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was a guest on Bills linebacker Von Miller’s podcast, and one of the first subjects they discussed was the best duos in all of sports.

Guess who’s No. 1 on their list?

“Since we’re in the NFL, we’ve got to start with probably,” Miller said before sighing, “Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby said: “I was going to say the same thing. They’ve got to be No. 1 right now.”

Miller, the former Broncos star, said he has huge respect for Mahomes, and asked Crosby for his impressions of the Chiefs’ quarterback.

“When you watch him, you see the arm talent. You see the crazy left-hand throws when he’s falling,” Crosby said. “You see all that, you see the ability and the athleticism to get away from defenders. But the one thing that people don’t talk about enough is just his competitive nature. Like, that dude is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever played against.

“You know when I’m out there, he’s talking right back at me, and most quarterbacks aren’t like that, you know, they’re silent. They’re not gonna say much. Pat’s one of those guys and he’s gonna get right back in your face and be like, ‘Yo, let’s go then. What’s up then?’”

The competitive fire of both players was blazing during the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders on “Monday Night Football” last October.

Crosby and Mahomes had been jawing through the game when this happened.

“We were playing in KC and the environment was crazy, it was ‘Monday Night Football.’ And we were going back and forth. I got him with a sack on the first drive, and ended up getting him a second time,” Crosby recalled. “And I’m talking like I’m naturally, I’m always barking at everybody. That’s just part of my nature and Pat wasn’t going for it. You know, he was talking back and he’s like, ‘All right, what’s up?’ And so they went down and scored. And I’m standing I’m watching them in the end zone and ... I think it was Kelce scored.

“And they were all running around the end zone. I get bumped behind my back, I get hit with a shoulder. I turned and it was Pat and he was still running. And I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not going for that,’ so I ran straight to him and I head-butted him like, ‘What’s up?’ So we were just jawing and everybody online obviously made a big deal of it. But after every single time we play he’s the first guy that comes up to me and we always show love, so I got a bunch of respect for him and it’s an honor to chase him down.”

As a reminder: The Chiefs play at Las Vegas on Nov. 26, and the Raiders will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day.