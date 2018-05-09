Raiders lineman Donald Penn won't be charged after LA probe

The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) sits on the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn will not be charged with a crime after an investigation into an alleged domestic-violence incident last month in Los Angeles.

The city attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan said Wednesday that there wasn't enough evidence to bring charges against the 35-year-old Penn.

Mateljan said the case was based on an alleged incident in April between Penn and his wife. He didn't have additional details.

Penn, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, played for the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Raiders in 2014. He signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension in 2017.

