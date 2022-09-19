Raiders' huge second-half collapse spoils home opener

W,G. RAMIREZ
·3 min read
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) stands on the field after an overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    1/4

    Cardinals Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) stands on the field after an overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs in for a touchdown as time expires during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    2/4

    APTOPIX Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs in for a touchdown as time expires during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) runs back for the winning touchdown after a fumble recovery during overtime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    3/4

    APTOPIX Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) runs back for the winning touchdown after a fumble recovery during overtime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    4/4

    Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) stands on the field after an overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs in for a touchdown as time expires during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) runs back for the winning touchdown after a fumble recovery during overtime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — On the same day one of Mark Davis’ two professional teams made franchise history in championship fashion, the other did so in a brutal manner.

For the first time, the Raiders lost a game they led by 20 or more points when Las Vegas blew a 20-0 halftime lead and fell to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23 in overtime on Sunday.

“Disappointed,” Raiders safety Duron Harmon said. “It’s very disappointing. We knew they were going to come back. They have great players over there, great coaching staff. But it’s disappointing. We’ll learn from it. It’s going to be a blessing for us if we use it the right way, and looking forward to utilizing it the right way and get back to work this week.”

Roughly four minutes after Davis personally watched the Las Vegas Aces win the franchise’s first WNBA championship in Connecticut, the Cardinals completed an 11-play, 94-yard drive to put their first points on the board with 6:08 left in the third quarter to make it 20-7.

It was clear Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was on a mission — and the Raiders defense could be in for a long second half.

“I had to take over ... had to do whatever it took to win,” Murray said. “That was my mindset.”

Whether he used his arm for one of his 25 second-half completions, or his explosive legs to run Las Vegas' defenders ragged both horizontally and vertically — like when he scrambled a total distance of 84.9 yards for a 2-point conversion, per NFL Next Gen Stats — the Raiders couldn’t counter.

After gaining just 86 yards on 19 offensive plays in the first half, Arizona was on the field for 59 offensive plays and gained 327 yards in the second half.

“I think that’s something we've just got to be prepared for,” Raiders CB Amik Robertson said. “Of course our opponent’s going to make their runs, we’re going to make our runs. What’s important in those moments, you've just got to dig a little deeper. I feel as a defense that’s what we did.”

Not deep enough, apparently.

The Raiders, whose previous biggest collapse was 18 points (three times), had their own role reversal in the second half after gaining 258 yards on 38 offensive plays through the first two quarters. After halftime, Las Vegas gained just 66 yards on 24 plays.

Penalties didn’t help, either.

After committing only three for 11 yards in Week 1, the Raiders committed 10 for 68 — six that affected significant plays or drives. On offense, two wiped out what would have been first downs, and on defense, an interception, two sacks, and a fourth-down stop were all negated.

“That just comes down to discipline,” cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “If it is something that we can’t help, we only control what we can control ... all we can do is (watch) film and get better off of it and try to keep it to a minimum.”

“We’ll have to look at what we didn’t do in the second half specifically,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “At the end of the day, we didn’t produce much on early downs, and we found ourselves trying to convert a lot of third-and-longs.”

After converting on five of six opportunities on third down in the first half, the Raiders went just 1 for 5 in the second.

“We - WE - have to learn to win,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “And it starts with me, and it always will. For the execution that we had in the first half, we did not execute each play with the detail I think we should have the way that we did in the first half.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL`

Latest Stories

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f