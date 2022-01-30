Raiders decide on Josh McDaniels, hope his second turn as head coach goes much better

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Schwab
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh McDaniels
    Josh McDaniels
    American football coach

The Las Vegas Raiders have their new coach, Josh McDaniels. As long as he doesn't back out before he signs the contract. 

McDaniels, who shocked the NFL in 2018 by taking the Indianapolis Colts' job and then backing out before he got on a plane to finalize the deal, is apparently finally ready to become a head coach again. He agreed to become the Raiders' next heard coach. That had been a hot rumor for a week, and it got stronger when the Raiders hired Dave Ziegler of the Patriots to be their new general manager. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Raiders had decided on McDaniels and were working on a contract to make him their new head coach. 

McDaniels hasn't been an NFL head coach since 2010. Since then he has done a great job as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, while flirting with many teams that had head-coaching openings. He always returned to the Patriots, but something about the Raiders job must have appealed to him.  

Josh McDaniels' first head-coaching job wasn't good

McDaniels has had a notable and unusual career. 

He was the hottest candidate in the NFL more than a decade ago and got the Denver Broncos' head coaching job in 2009, at the age of 33. It did not go well. 

McDaniels turned off the locker room by shuttling out popular veterans in favor of anyone with Patriots ties, which is a common mistake among former Bill Belichick assistants. He somehow got control of the front office shortly after he was hired and his personnel decisions were bad. He drafted Tim Tebow in the first round of the draft, and that wasn't even his most questionable move. 

On the field it didn't start that terribly. The Broncos got off to a 6-0 start in McDaniels' first season. McDaniels' brash style seemed to be working. Then the Broncos collapsed and finished 8-8. The next season the Broncos got caught filming a San Francisco 49ers practice in London, a violation that cost the team and McDaniels $50,000 fines. That was the beginning of the end for McDaniels in Denver, and he was fired during his second season there with a 3-9 record. 

It took a long time for McDaniels to resurface as a head coach, though he agreed to take the Colts job and then backed out before he got on a plane to Indianapolis. 

Still, he remained a popular candidate due to his work with the Patriots offense. 

Josh McDaniels agreed to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Josh McDaniels agreed to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

McDaniels takes on Raiders challenge

There have been many stories written through the years about how McDaniels has learned from the fiasco in Denver. The Raiders obviously believe that he'll be totally different running a team this time around. 

The Raiders passed on making Rich Bisaccia the permanent head coach, even after Bisaccia took over a tough situation during last season and led the Raiders to the playoffs. Many players said they wanted Bisaccia back. Hopefully McDaniels' improvement in dealing with players is legitimate, because it will be tested right away. 

The Raiders are coming off a playoff berth, but it will be a challenge in an AFC West against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. But McDaniels has been an excellent offensive coach his entire career, including last season's work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He'll get the most out of the Raiders' offense. 

The Patriot Way is coming to Las Vegas. When the failures of Belichick assistants are mentioned, McDaniels' stint in Denver is mentioned prominently. The Raiders are hoping he's a much different coach this time around. Assuming he signs the contract. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Report: Raiders expected to hire Patriots' Dave Ziegler as GM, Josh McDaniels as head coach

    McDaniels and Ziegler were reportedly a package deal.

  • Firefighter who joined the Capitol riot had photo of a Democratic lawmaker with a shooting target superimposed over her body, the FBI says

    Andrew Williams, a firefighter from Florida, said the photo was a "secret Santa" gift from a co-worker.

  • Barry Manilow Spotify Rumor Is False, Singer Confirms

    Barry Manilow is not following Neil Young’s anti-Spotify lead after all. Despite rampant Twitter rumors over the last two days, Manilow says he is not removing his music from streaming service Spotify. Young removed his own catalog from the service in protest over Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast, which Young says spreads misinformation about the Covid […]

  • Here’s who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game

    Many of the pundits like the Chiefs’ chances, but the Bengals got some love.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Jeremy Colliton has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury. Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won't be able to fly to China for the Games. Colliton, who was previously an assistant coach for the team, will take over head coaching duties. The 37-year-old from Blackie, Alta., was head coach of th

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa