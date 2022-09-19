Raiders fans erupt in cheers as team shows Aces' WNBA Finals win on video board

Las Vegas Raiders fans didn't have much to celebrate as their NFL team was in the midst of a colossal second-half implosion against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Their WNBA team, however, was a completely different story.

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship Sunday. Since both games occurred around the same time, the Raiders kept Aces fans in the loop on the team's performance.

As the end of the Aces game neared, the Raiders put it up on the team's video board so fans could celebrate the Aces' victory.

Allegiant Stadium aired the end of the WNBA Championship so Vegas fans could watch the Aces win 🏆pic.twitter.com/34LCUUYW8C — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 18, 2022

Mark Davis is the owner of both the Aces and the Raiders, so he had even more motivation to make sure the Raiders fans saw the Aces win. Davis had to make a difficult choice between attending the Raiders' 2022 home opener or Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and ultimately chose to see the Aces win it all.

After the Aces' victory, Davis called out just how much it meant to see the Aces bring a championship to Las Vegas, per USA Today.

“We’ll always be No. 1, and now it’s up to the Raiders and Knights to bring some more,” Davis said. “But the Las Vegas Aces are No. 1."

The Golden Knights have come close to winning a championship. In their five years of existence, the Golden Knights have reached the Stanley Cup Finals once. The team lost to the Washington Capitals in five games. The Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020. The team made the playoffs last season, but failed to advance past the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.