Raiders fan joined KC Chiefs supporters in doing ‘The Chop’ at Arrowhead Stadium

Maybe this was one fan’s way of trying to make amends for the Raiders’ foolish decision to hold a pregame team meeting on the Chiefs logo at Arrowhead Stadium.

Or perhaps this person just changed sides.

Whatever the reasoning, it was unusual to see a Raiders fan in a Josh Jacobs uniform join with Chiefs supporters in doing the “Arrowhead Chop” during Sunday’s game.

The Raiders fan next to this guy didn’t seem to upset to see the silver-and-black doing the signature move of a Chiefs fan (video from Twitter user Bubba):

This sort of thing has happened before.

Three years ago, a young Broncos fan was stopped by his father from doing the chop during a game at Arrowhead.