Raiders move to 3-0 for first time since 2002 with another wild OT win

As it turns out, a pick-six and a safety unprecedented in NFL history was only the beginning of the chaos in Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2002, the year they went to the Super Bowl, with a 28-25 win in overtime. For a Las Vegas crowd going in its first season of being allowed to attend games, they've certainly been spoiled when it comes to drama.

This time, the game reached the end of overtime after a pair of exchanged field goals. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson finally ended the game with a 22-yard chip shot.

The game only ended up going to overtime due to a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Miami in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Dolphins tied it thanks to a pair of big plays from career backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was pushed into starting duty due to Tua Tagovailoa's fractured ribs,

First, Brissett evaded a couple tackles on a scramble up the middle for a touchdown:

Then he connected on a quick pass to Will Fuller to even the score:

Brissett would finish 32-of-49 for 215 yards, plus seven rushes for 37 yards.

Are the 3-0 Raiders for real?

The win comes less than two weeks after the Raiders opened their season with another wild win in overtime at Allegiant Stadium. The team erased a two-touchdown deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, scored 17 fourth-quarter points to force overtime, threw an interception at the goal line, forced a fumble and hit a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones for a 33-27 win.

That was followed by an impressive win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, in which Carr threw for 382 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders have made their mistakes during Jon Gruden's second regime with the team, but this year's group has already given plenty of reason for hope of a breakthrough. Carr, who has faced questions over his ceiling for a while, has looked like a different quarterback.

In addition to Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and slot weapon Hunter Renfrow, both Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards have stepped up as big-play weapons. Ruggs, who was ninth among rookies in receiving yards last year despite being the first wideout taken in the 2020 NFL draft, has 237 receiving yards so far.

Now 3-0, the Raiders will head into yet another big game next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.