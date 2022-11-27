Raiders’ Derek Carr abruptly left game after injury scare against the Seahawks

Raiders’ Derek Carr abruptly left the game against the Seahawks with 10:35 left in the first quarter after he completed a pass to Mack Hollins.

Carr was on his knees and tried to get up, but a shot to the body kept him on the ground.

He walked to the sideline and threw passes and came back into the game after Jarrett Stidham handed the ball off to Josh Jacobs.

Two plays later, Carr threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ameer Abdullah to tie the game at 7.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the game.