Jimmy Garoppolo benched for rookie Aidan O'Connell as Raiders continue shake-up, per report

Jimmy Garoppolo is the latest member of the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) being told to walk the plank.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 10-year veteran is being benched in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell, who will start the team's Week 9 game hosting the New York Giants "and going forward."

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Garoppolo went 10-of-21 for a season-low 126 yards and threw an interception in the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday. He was sacked six times and only connected with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams once.

"You have good days and bad days, today was a bad day," he said after the game. "No sugar-coating it. It is what it is, so just gotta play better, myself, I have to play better. There's a bunch of little things, but that will solve a lot of problems."

Garoppolo joined Las Vegas this spring in a move that reunited him with McDaniels, the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator. The quarterback signed a three-year contract worth $67.5 million, though it was restructured before the start of the season.

Garoppolo, 31, threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games this season. He sat out Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion and the Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a back injury.

Las Vegas selected O'Connell in the fourth round out of Purdue in this spring's draft. He appeared in both games that Garoppolo missed and started against the Chargers. He went 24-of-39 for 238 yards and threw an interception in that effort. In relieving Brian Hoyer of his duties against the Bears, the rookie went 10-of-13 for 75 yards with a score and an interception.

Garoppolo was also hindered with injuries during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, who he helped guide to Super Bowl 54. He tore his ACL in 2018 and had shoulder surgery last spring. Last season after the team wasn't able to find a trading partner, the quarterback was relegated to a backup role before taking over for Trey Lance, who suffered an ankle injury. Garoppolo then broke his foot, which led to the emergence of Brock Purdy.

