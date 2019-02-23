Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he's open to trading draft picks

In Jon Gruden's first year back at the helm of the Raiders, many questioned how and why he traded away some of the team's best players who continued to have successful seasons on their new, respective teams.

The how is still up for debate, but the why could be answered with the high number of draft picks Gruden accrued in the process, including three 2019 first-round selections. But now, the coach-turned-broadcaster-turned-coach-again is considering dealing away some of those picks.

In an interview with J.T. the Brick on "The Game Plan" podcast, Gruden explained the new dynamic with recently hired general manager Mike Mayock and why Oakland would be open to swapping picks.

"I think there's a lot of potential for trades. I think that's one of the things I'm really excited about. Mike Mayock what he brings to the table, he's got great resources around the NFL," he said, via NFL.com. "He's been in every building, he's on a first-name basis; everybody knows Mike. And I think he's gonna be on the phones quite a bit, not only with those two picks you talked about, who knows, we may move up with the No. 4 pick, we may move back with that pick. We'll see how it all unfolds."

The Raiders will enter the draft owning the No. 4 pick, and they also received the No. 24 and 27 picks from the Bears and Cowboys in a package centered around Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper trades.

The loss of Mack and Cooper turned heads, but Gruden has maintained that he is focused on the team's rebuild. He plans to use the top draft picks, or the picks he ends up trading for, to continue that transition.

"No one can lock anybody in to who we're picking yet, because we don't even know — trust me," he said.

Gruden added: "We're really proud of obviously the tradition of the Raiders, but we're very well aware we've got to fix the recent tradition. We've had one winning season in the last 16 seasons and it's repulsive and we've got a long way to go, but we're going to get there."



