Raiders, Chiefs honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin, fans give 'moment of support'

Frank Schwab
·2 min read

The NFL continued on Saturday, but reminders of Damar Hamlin were everywhere.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off Saturday afternoon in the first game since Hamlin, the second-year Buffalo Bills safety, had a cardiac emergency on the field Monday night. The NFL had announced that teams would have various tributes to him this week.

The most obvious one before the game was the "Love for Damar" shirts players and coaches from both teams wore, with Hamlin's No. 3 jersey on them. Both head coaches, Andy Reid of the Chiefs and Josh McDaniels of the Raiders, wore the shirts in warmups.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a hoodie with a small heart and "Damar" on the front and "Hamlin Strong" on the back.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wears a shirt in honor of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wears a shirt in honor of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears a shirt in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears a shirt in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also honored Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also honored Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

When ESPN cut to the broadcast of Chiefs-Raiders, the broadcasters and sideline reporter didn't talke about the Chiefs going for the No. 1 AFC playoff seed, but Hamlin, his health and how the Bills have reacted to it. The network showed fans with signs supporting Hamlin.

Also, the "3" at the 30-yard line at Allegiant Stadium was outlined in blue, one of the Bills' colors.

Just before the national anthem, the PA announcer at Allegiant Stadium acknowledged the prayers for Hamlin, thanked first responders and health professionals and asked for a "moment of support and love for Damar" in which fans cheered for Hamlin.

The Bills offered an update on Hamlin's health on Saturday.

The games will go on in Week 18, with plenty of reminders of Hamlin at every stadium.

