Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million deal
Running back Josh Jacobs reportedly agreed to return to the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year, $12 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2023
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2023