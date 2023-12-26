NFL roundup: Raiders use two defensive TDs to clip Chiefs 20-14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Las Vegas got a pair of defensive touchdowns for the second straight week, including a pick-6 off the struggling Patrick Mahomes, and the resurgent Raiders held off the sloppy Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 on Monday to keep their slim post-season hopes alive.

Big defensive tackle Bilal Nichols returned a fumble eight yards for a touchdown, and Jack Jones took an interception 33 yards for another score seven seconds later, helping the Raiders (7-8) snap a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs. The Raiders have five defensive TDs this season, their most since 2005.

Kansas City (9-6) squandered an opportunity to clinch the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year with one of their worst performances of the Mahomes era.

The Chiefs still had a chance after Mahomes hit Justin Watson for a touchdown with 2:42 to go. But on the ensuing possession, the Raiders’ Zamir White got loose for a 43-yard gain, picking up a first down that allowed them to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished 27 of 44 for 235 yards and an interception.

Aidan O’Connell was 9-of-21 for 62 yards, never completing a pass after the first quarter, while White had 145 yards on the ground. Malcolm Koonce had three sacks for the Raiders.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Christmas Monday:

EAGLES 33 GIANTS 25

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored on the “tush push” that gave him the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season, threw for a touchdown, and Philadelphia (11-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over New York.

Adoree’ Jackson gave the Giants (5-10) a spark when he returned an interception 76 yards for a major and Saquon Barkley converted a two-point conversion that made it 20-18 late in the third quarter.

But the Eagles put it away in the fourth on D’Andre Swift's five-yard touchdown run and a pair of field goals by Jake Elliott.

New York’s Tyrod Taylor connected with Darius Slayton for a 69-yard score late in the fourth that made it 30-25. Taylor was picked off in the end zone on the final play of the game.

Hurts scored his 15th rushing TD of the season on a one-yard “tush push” early in the first quarter that gave him the most for a QB in a season in NFL history. Carolina’s Cam Newton held the record with 14 in 2011.

Hurts threw a 36-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith for a 17-3 lead that gave him 35 total touchdowns this season, tying the team’s season record.

YARDSTICKS: Later Monday the San Francisco 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of 11-3 teams.

The Associated Press