Rahul Vaidya to Propose to Disha Parmar on 'Bigg Boss 14'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya will be seen proposing to his girlfriend Disha Parmar in the upcoming episode. In a promo released by the makers of the show, Rahul tells his housemates that a very special friend, who he has known for the past two years, is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday.

Rahul then says, "There is a girl in my life named Disha Parmar. Disha, I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. I don't know why I took so long to say this. Will you marry me?"

To this, the other contestants cheer and clap for Rahul. Rahul then goes down on his knees and shows his T-shirt, which has 'Marry me?' and 'Happy Birthday Disha' written on it.

Social media was also filled with congratulatory messages.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have featured in a music video together. Disha is best known for playing the role of Pankhuri in the daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta.

