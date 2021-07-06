Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to marry on 16 July, reveal wedding details in Instagram post

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are getting married on Friday, 16 July. The singer shared a post on Twitter informing friends and followers about the development and asked for their love and blessings.

He shared the announcement with the hashtag #TheDisHulWedding. Disha also posted the announcement on her Twitter account.

ETimes reported that the wedding is going to be an intimate event. Speaking about the same, Rahul said that the couple have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. Saying that they want their loved ones to attend the marriage and bless them, Rahul also said that the ceremony is going to be held according to the Vedic rituals. The 33-year-old singer added that Gurbani Shabad will also be sung at the wedding ceremony.

Agreeing with Rahul, Disha said that her idea of an ideal wedding is also an intimate affair. The 28-year-old actor said that she had always wanted a simple wedding and is glad that they are going ahead with it.

Rahul and Disha hit the headlines after the singer became a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Post this stint, the two also appeared together in a music video titled 'Madhanya'. The pictures of the two wearing wedding costumes had gone viral before the video was released in April this year.

The singer had proposed to Disha for marriage from the Bigg Boss house. Disha had accepted the proposal when she visited the house on Valentine's Day.

On the work front, Rahul returned to the stage after a year and three months. Although the singer performed for an audience of 25 people, he was elated to be back on stage.

Rahul is also going to be seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Disha is famous for her serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was last seen in Woh Apna Sa.

