Rahul Gandhi’s yatra: how a 2,200-mile march revitalised India’s ailing opposition

Hannah Ellis-Petersen in Punjab
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images

On a piercingly cold Punjab morning, as a bitter frost crusted the ground, they gathered. Some were bundled up in blankets, others clutched feeble cups of chai for warmth. But not Rahul Gandhi. Wearing only a white T-shirt and cargo trousers, Gandhi began to pace forward at speed, leaving fellow marchers in his wake. “I’ve heard he doesn’t feel the cold,” said Raju, an admiring local onlooker, as he sprinted off to take a photo.

This was the 123rd day that Gandhi, the former leader of India’s once formidable Congress party, had been walking across India, beginning at its southernmost tip of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and travelling 2,200 miles (3,500km) up to the Himalayas. On Monday, he will finish in Srinagar, in the embattled state of Kashmir, after 150 days of walking.

Among those accompanying Gandhi was Karuna Prasad Mishra, a 91-year-old farmer who had once marched with India’s most famous freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. With a walking stick in his gnarled hand, Mishra proudly boasted of the seven-mile-per-hour speed that he had maintained for over four months of walking 15 miles a day.

Related: Rahul Gandhi is marching the entire length of India. I joined him to find out why | Mukulika Banerjee

“I have witnessed my country go though many periods, but nothing like this,” said Mishra, who insisted his feet had not ached once. “Prime Minister Modi is nothing but a heartless butcher. I am walking with Rahul Gandhi to reinforce the spirit of brotherhood, harmony and secularism in India.”

When Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo [Unite India] yatra – a deeply evocative Sanskrit word meaning pilgrimage – began in September, it was largely greeted with both scepticism and disinterest, deemed by many as the final desperate gasp of a party in its death throes.

Congress was the party that helped bring India to independence and had dominated the political landscape since 1947. But since 2014, Gandhi, son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and the grandson of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, had led the Congress to two crushing electoral defeats that saw it shunned into irrelevance by the soaring popularity of Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party’s (BJP) Hindu nationalist politics.

The yatra makes its way through Jammu, with Rahul Gandhi at its centre in his white T-shirt.
The yatra makes its way through Jammu, with Rahul Gandhi at its centre. Photograph: Channi Anand/AP

Gandhi was widely mocked by the BJP and the media as pappu (a small boy) and Rahul Baba, meaning upper class. He’s been lampooned for being elitist, inexperienced and out of touch with ordinary Indians. He resigned as the president of Congress in 2019, but remained the face and the de facto leader of the party. The mounting electoral losses, entrenched disorganisation and disillusionment within the party ranks were laid at his feet.

But as he began walking, first into Kerala and then Karnataka, covering about 15 miles a day, something, noticeably, began to shift. Gandhi’s messages of the yatra – that he was marching for social harmony, Hindu-Muslim unity and condemning the rise of divisive and majoritarian politics under Modi – began to draw in huge crowds.

In Punjab, where Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the state elections 10 months ago, people arrived in their droves as the yatra marched through the villages and passed by rolling fields of wheat, mustard and sugarcane. Baldev Singh Balli, 68, an English professor from Hoshiarpur was among those who walked alongside Gandhi.

For the first time in 10 years, Congress is setting the narrative in India

Jairam Ramesh

“We talked and he sought my views,” he said. “We discussed how India can be liberated from this hate politics and the need for economic liberation of the people. Rahul Gandhi is on a great journey to restore integrity to society.”

The further Gandhi walked, the more he began to be portrayed as a mature, credible statesman – gaining an almost reverential guru status to some. His message of love and solidarity, at a time when the rise of religious nationalist politics has created ruptures across the country, struck a chord, particularly on social media. Meanwhile Gandhi’s beard, growing bigger, bushier and more like that of a sadhu or holy man as the days went on, became a national talking point, as did the short-sleeved white T-shirt he chose to wear, even as the winter chill set in.

Gandhi himself acknowledged his political metamorphosis. “Rahul Gandhi is in your mind. I have killed him. He is not there,” he recently told reporters.

Within Congress, the yatra not only revitalised the leadership, but the entire rank-and-file of the party. “Frankly, there was a serious crisis within the organisation,” said Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary of Congress who at 67 has been marching every day.

“There was disenchantment, there was disillusionment, there was depression. Over the last 30 to 40 years, we have ceded the battlefield of ideas and ideologies to the BJP and vanished from the political discourse. People no longer knew what Congress is about: is it only there for power?

“Now, within the party, people have a huge sense of collective purpose,” he added. “And for the first time in 10 years, Congress is setting the narrative in India.”

Rahul Gandhi speaks during a stop in Jammu.
Rahul Gandhi speaks during a stop in Jammu. Photograph: Channi Anand/AP

The yatra has a deep historical significance in India in a religious and political context, symbolising endurance and sacrifice. Most famous was Mahatma Gandhi’s yatra in 1930, known as the salt march, when he walked more than 200 miles in protest at laws imposed by the British.

Following the traditions of the past, those marching in the Bharat Jodo yatra subscribe to a simple life. All the core participants, Gandhi included, sleep in shipping containers that follow the march on trucks. Those under 40 sleep 12 to a container and senior citizens, eight. After the day’s walking they are usually asleep by 9pm and rise again at 4am.

Yet for all the optimism among Congress workers that the yatra will transform their fortunes – particularly ahead of the crucial 2024 general election – others outside the party are more sceptical.

Political analyst Sudha Pai said while the yatra was the first time that Congress had confronted the Hindu nationalist politics of the BJP head on, it would be hard to halt the decline of the party that began in the 1980s.

Despite Gandhi’s newfound popularity, it will likely not be him facing Modi in the 2024 elections as he is no longer the party head. However, the Gandhi dynasty is still seen to control the party, with the newly elected Congress president, Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge, perceived by many as a stooge of the family.

Related: Modi’s BJP clinches landslide election victory in Gujarat

“There is no clarity as to who is actually the leader,” said Pai. “In key states, the party’s organisation is still in shambles and there’s still no unity. They all speak out without even consulting each other or having any common way of dealing with things.”

In order to present a formidable opposition to the BJP, which is a popular, powerful and highly disciplined machine, Congress needed to work harder to form coalitions with other opposition parties that are regionally strong, Pai said.

“Unless they come to some sort of an arrangement with the other opposition parties, they will not be able to defeat the BJP,” she said. “And if they don’t defeat the BJP, the purpose of the yatra cannot be fulfilled.”

As the march paused for a vast buffet lunch in Punjab, Gandhi held a press conference for the local media, answering questions about what he would do once they completed their 2,200-mile journey.

“Walking across this country has been an extremely humbling experience,” he said. “For me, the yatra is a way of thinking, a way of acting. So personally, for me, it will continue.”

Latest Stories

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. Kevin Hayes scored twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia. Kuhlma

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Former Red Wing Ted Nolan among 8 Indigenous NHL players featured in new card deck

    Retired professional hockey player and coach Ted Nolan is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players to be featured in a new hockey card set. Upper Deck released a set called First Peoples Rookie Cards, which highlights the achievements of Indigenous players in the league. Nolan grew up in Garden River First Nation, near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings in the 1980s. He later had a successful career as a coach with the Buffalo Sabres and New Y

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Senators forward Norris to undergo shoulder surgery, will miss rest of season

    OTTAWA — The season is over for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris. General manager Pierre Dorion announced Monday that Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. Norris returned to the lineup last Wednesday after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury. He had one goal and two assists in eight games this season. The 23-year-old centre had 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 games last season. The Senators also announced Monday that they have recalled for

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s

  • Sabres hang on for 3-2 victory over Jets to extend win streak to five games

    WINNIPEG — Alex Tuch was pretty confident he could set up Tage Thompson for a goal on Thursday. He was right. The Buffalo Sabres forward skated toward the side of the net and then quickly passed the puck back to Thompson for a one-timer that beat Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Thompson's 34th goal of the season helped the Sabres beat the Jets 3-2 to extend their win streak to five games. “He’s always ready for the puck, so when you can find him in an open area ... he’s going to bury it,

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl