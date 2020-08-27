Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'There's No Sign of COVID-19 Vaccine Access Strategy, Govt's Unpreparedness Alarming'

New Delhi, August 27: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the central government is "unprepared" when it comes to a strategy for public access to a COVID-19 vaccine, wherever it is available. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that two weeks ago he had asked the government to make an "inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy", "but there are still no signs of it". He described the government alleged unpreparedness as "alarming".

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 33 Lakh Mark With 75,760 Fresh Cases & 1,023 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 27, 2020

"A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it. GOI’s unpreparedness is alarming," Rahul tweeted. On August 14, the Congress leader had tweeted: "India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. GOI must do it now." Rahul Gandhi Talk Show: Congress MP Asks Renowned Health Professionals on Deadline of Coronavirus Vaccine, Professor Ashish Jha Says 'Wait Until Next Year'.

'No Sign of COVID-19 Vaccine Access Strategy': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt

Also Read | UP Scraps Passes For Delhi-NCR Travel: Commuters Entering UP From Delhi Will Not Require Passes to Cross Borders, Cops to Check Green Status on Aarogya Setu App

A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it. GOI’s unpreparedness is alarming. https://t.co/AUjumgGjGC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 27, 2020





In his Independence Day speech on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said mass production of the vaccine for COVID-19 will begin in India once scientists give their nod, and a roadmap was ready to ensure it reaches everyone in the country in the shortest possible time. "I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis' and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing. When scientists will give us the green signal, there will be production on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it," PM Modi had said.

A roadmap has been prepared to ensure that the vaccine reaches everyone in the country in the shortest possible time with mass production, he had added. Three vaccine candidates are in different stages of human clinical trials in India. The phase-1 and 2 human clinical trials of two of them, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Zydus Cadila Ltd, are currently underway.

The Serum Institute of India has been permitted for conducting Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the third vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University. The Pune-based institute has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the vaccine.