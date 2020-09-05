Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Privatisation, Tweets 'It Wants to Make Government Offices Local Staff-Free'

New Delhi, September 5: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targetted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government over privatisation, alleging that "it wants to rob youngsters' future". In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government's motto is "Minimum Govt, Maximum Privatisation" and took a poetic dig at it, sharing a report which said that the Finance Ministry has stopped fill vacant posts to reduce cost. Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt on Disinvestment, Says 'They May Even Sell Taj Mahal'.

"Modi government believes in - Minimum Govt Maximum Privatisation'. COVID is just an excuse to make government offices 'free from local staff'. They want to steal youth's future and to benefit 'friends'," Rahul tweeted in Hindi. The Congress leader rarely skips a day without highlighting alleged wrongdoings of the Modi government. From the handling of the coronavirus crisis to the country's economic situation, Rahul corner the Centre almost every day. JEE, NEET Row 2020, Unemployment Issues Raised by Rahul Gandhi; Congress Leader Says Modi Govt 'Jeopardising India's Future'.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Privatisation:

Yesterday, Rahul targetted the government over unemployment. "Twelve crore jobs have vanished; 5 trillion dollar economy has vanished; the common man's income too and so the country's prosperity has vanished," the Wayanad MP tweeted. Prior to this, he alleged that demonetisation was an attack on India's poor -- farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers -- the unorganised sector.

"Demonetisation did not erase the black money as it was claimed by the Prime Minister and it did not benefit the poor. The advantage was given to India's biggest billionaires," he said in a video message on Thursday.