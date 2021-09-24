Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over India-China standoff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Centre over the standoff with China.

"Mr 56-inch is scared of China," Rahul Gandhi tweeted with a video clip that complied with the news reports detailing the events at borders with China.

The video, titled 'chronology samajhiye' (understand the chronology), is a compilation of news reports on the Indo-China military standoff that erupted in Eastern Ladakh on May 5 last year.

However, this was not the first time Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and the Centre over the Indo-China military standoff.

Earlier in July, the Congress leader slammed the PM Narendra Modi government over reports of China's action in Demchok stating that the government is clueless on how to handle China and is ignoring their actions which will cause problems.

"Government of India (GOI) is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future," the Wayanad MP had tweeted along with a news report that claimed, "In Demchok, China's tents on India side; no date yet for talks". (ANI)