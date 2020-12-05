Rahul Gandhi Says PM Narendra Modi Misleading Farmers on Farm Laws, Urges Citizens to Support Protests

New Delhi, December 5: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading farmers on farm laws, urging citizens to support the protests led by farmers. Rahul Gandhi shared a video on his Twitter account, saying farmers in the country are facing hardships without MSP (minimum support price) and AMPC (agricultural markets established under the AMPC Act). He said it is the duty of every citizen to stand with farmers. Bharat Bandh Called by Protesting Farmers on December 8 Demanding Complete Rollback of New Farm Laws.

"Farmers in Bihar are facing trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this mess. In such a situation, it is our duty to support the anndata of the country," the Wayanad MP tweeted. The video, shared by Rahul Gandhi, included news reports showing how the Bihar government did not purchase agricultural produces as per the MSP, leading huge loses to farmers. Farmers Protest: Petition Before Supreme Court Seeks Immediate Removal of Protesters From Delhi-NCR Borders.

"PM Narendra Modi is misleading people on farm laws...If you don't want exploitation of farmers, then do support them," read the message in the video. Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi demanding the withdrawal of the recently-enacted farm laws. They fear that the minimum support price would be repealed, traditional markets (APMC) will be finished and small farmers will suffer loses as they won't be able to seal an agreement with big retailers or wholesale buyers.

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Narendra Modi Misleading Farmers on Farm Laws:

बिहार का किसान MSP-APMC के बिना बेहद मुसीबत में है और अब PM ने पूरे देश को इसी कुएँ में धकेल दिया है। ऐसे में देश के अन्नदाता का साथ देना हमारा कर्तव्य है। pic.twitter.com/Err20Pp0kv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2020

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi without taking his name, saying he needs to shun arrogance and give the rights to the protesting farmers. "Farmers are protesting on the streets and a 'lie' giving speeches on television. We all are indebted to the farmers for their hard work. And we can repay their debt by giving them justice and their rights, not by disrespecting them or by hitting them with lathis or tear-gas shells," he tweeted.

"Wake up, get down from a position of arrogance and think, and give the farmers their rights," the Wayanad MP added. Farmers have called for a nationwide shutdown on December 8 to demand a complete rollback of the new farm laws.