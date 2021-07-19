Rahul Gandhi Was 'Potential' Spyware Target Ahead of 2019 Elections: Report

Amid a series of reports revealing the possibility of several high-profile journalists, ministers and Opposition leaders being targetted by the Israel-made spyware Pegasus, a report by an Indian news portal has claimed that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too was targetted.

The Wire and its media partners in the 'Pegasus Project' reported that at least two mobile phone accounts used by Gandhi were among the several Indian contacts as "potential targets."

Other than Gandhi, numbers of five of his friends and acquaintances were also reportedly targetted.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

