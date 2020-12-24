Rahul Gandhi To Lead Delegation To Meet Prez Over Farm Laws Today
A delegation of Congress MPs and leaders led by former party President Rahul Gandhi will submit a memorandum signed during a nationwide signature campaign to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, 24 December, urging him to intervene to annul the three farm laws enacted in September, reports IANS.
The signatures have been collected by the Congress after it launched a nationwide campaign against the three farm laws.
Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday said that Gandhi will lead a demonstration on Thursday at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"Rahul Gandhi along with Opposition leaders met President and submitted the memorandum to resolve farmers' issue. But there was no action from the President and the government. Rahul Gandhi will lead the demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs," Suresh told ANI.
Addressed to the President Kovind, the memorandum has been signed by farmers, farm labourers and other stakeholders opposing these legislations right from the initial stage of introduction of these bills in the Parliament.
“Around 2 crore signatures, urging the intervention of the President for the withdrawal of the three legislations, have been collected till now,” said a statement by KC Venugopal, General Secretary (organisation), according to IANS.
The Congress General Secretary said that lakhs of farmers are protesting braving chilly winter conditions against the three blatantly anti-agriculture laws aimed at bartering their interests in the hands of select crony capitalist friends of the Modi government. They have been blocked from entering the national capital for the last 27 days, despite prior notice and peaceful intent, he said.
The farmers, since the last few days, have been sitting on an indefinite strike against these legislations. A number of protesting farmers have lost their lives due to harsh weather conditions and other reasons since the protest began 27 days back.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)
