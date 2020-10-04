Rahul Gandhi to kick start 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' today from Punjab

By Siddharth Sharma

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 4 (ANI): Former Congress chief and MP Rahul Gandhi will kick start "Kheti Bachao Yatra" in Punjab on Sunday to protest against recently enacted agriculture sector reform laws.

A series of mass programmes have been planned which will begin from Punjab and will reach Delhi later. Initially, a three-day programme through rallies and roadshows using tractors has been planned.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting and launch a signature campaign at Badhni Kalan, District Moga along with Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retired) Amarinder Singh and other senior leaders of the State. Rahul Gandhi will then lead a "Tractor Yatra" from Badhni Kalan to Jatpura and will conclude the day by addressing a public meeting at Jatpura, Ludhiana.

The Congress has termed these laws as anti-farmer and the party has planned a month-long agitation across the country to reach out to the farming community. While some programmes were launched on September 24 they are scheduled to be concluded on November 14. The conclusion of the protest is planned through handing over a memorandum and signatures of over two crore farmers from across the country to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Parliament has recently passed Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. These have received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovid and have come into effect from September 27. (ANI)

