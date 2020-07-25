Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government Over Shramik Special Trains, Accuses of 'Earning Profit During Disaster'

New Delhi, July 25: In the latest attack on Modi government, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Centre of earning a profit during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. He also called the government "anti-poor". Wayanad MP's remark comes after railways ministry said that the Indian Railways generated revenue of Rs 429.90 crore through fares collected for Shramik trains till July 9. Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig at PM Narendra Modi, Shares Short Video on 'How Should India Respond to China'.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Dedicates His Latest Post to Fans, Says ‘The Hands That You Raise in Love and Support Are My Strength’

“There are ‘clouds’ of the disease, people are in trouble, one can make benefits - the anti-poor government is earning by turning a disaster into profit,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi while sharing a report. Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Govt for Ignoring His Warning on COVID-19 and China, Says 'They’re Rubbishing It'.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rahul Gandhi Tweet:

Also Read | India Reports 48,916 New COVID-19 Cases, 757 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Mounts to 13,36,861, Death Toll at 31,358





The Indian Railways started running the Shramik special trains from May 1 to ferry stranded migrant workers to their native villages after the national lockdown. 4,496 special trains were operated by Railways between May 1 and July 9, ferrying around 6.5 million people.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting Centre over various issues. On Friday, the Congress leader said that he had warned the government about COVID-19 and the economy but they "rubbished it" after which the "disaster" followed.

"I kept warning them on Covid19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed. I keep warning them on China. They’re rubbishing it," Gandhi had tweeted.