Rahm: Becoming world number one would be a big deal

Jon Rahm said it would be a "big deal" to become world number one after pulling clear at the Memorial Tournament.

The Spaniard will take a four-stroke lead into the final round at Muirfield Village after carding a four-under 68 on Saturday.

Rahm can become the second Spaniard to hold the top ranking after the great Seve Ballesteros and the 25-year-old was not playing down the significance.

"It's obviously a big deal. I can't sit here and try to diminish it and avoid it because it would just be lying to myself because it is a big deal," he told a news conference.

"But it is a consequence of me winning tomorrow. What's important to me tomorrow is hit good shots, be committed and get the job done.

"Everything else will be taken care of afterwards."

Rahm is four shots ahead of Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau heading into the final round.

While being inspired by Ballesteros, Rahm's focus is on producing another strong performance on Sunday.

"Seve is a huge influence of mine. I've said many times thanks to that Ryder Cup in '97 and his captaincy and the way he inspired many not only in Spain but in Europe, he's the reason why I'm playing here today," he said.

"Any time I can do something remotely close to what he did, it's pretty emotional. I can't lie. It's something that deep in my core as a Spaniard and as a player I would love to achieve, and if you think about it, major champions that came after him like Sergio [Garcia] and [Jose Maria] Olazabal never got to be, so it would be quite unique.

"But again, it's all a consequence of me winning tomorrow, right, so it's an afterthought.

"I've got to get out there tomorrow, play solid again and get the job done and think about the number one afterwards."