Raheem Sterling's Chelsea future in major doubt as statement released after being dropped vs Man City

Raheem Sterling is seeking clarity over his Chelsea future after being dropped from the squad to face Manchester City today.

Enzo Maresca has left out the England winger, 29, after the signing of Pedro Neto, who takes his place on the bench alongside Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Cole Palmer starts in attack alongside Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

The decision has prompted Sterling’s camp to release a statement on his future.

It reads: “Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years. He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.

“Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

Juventus have been linked with a move for Sterling by the Italian media.

New Chelsea boss Maresca labelled Sterling an “important player” during the club’s pre-season, which ended with a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan last weekend as the ex-Man City man appeared off the bench.

“For sure, he is one of our important players, together with the rest,” he said.

“At this moment, sometimes he is playing from the start, sometimes he goes inside. The important thing is we give him minutes, and he is doing well.”

Before the City match, he told Sky Sports: “The manager has to make some decisions. Sometimes players don't like it, that's normal. Just a technical decision, no more than that.”