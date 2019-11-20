Manchester City set to offer Raheem Sterling huge new deal
It’s only 12 months since he signed a huge contract extension, but Raheem Sterling is set to cement his position as the highest paid Englishman in football.
The Manchester City forward has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, and will be rewarded beyond his existing £300,000 weekly deal to somewhere closer to £450,000.
The 24-year-old’s current deal expires in 2023, but Manchester City’s hierarchy are wary of the potential interest from European giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona given the player’s form.
READ MORE: Reaction after Jose Mourinho replaces Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham
READ MORE: Mark Sampson charged by FA over alleged racist abuse
Since arriving from Liverpool in 2015 for a deal worth just under £50 million, Sterling has helped the club to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups – including the domestic treble that the team achieved last season.
His current deal, let alone his new one, already eclipses his England colleagues, with Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford the next big earners on £200,000 per week.
Also making up the list are some of Gareth Southgate’s brightest talents, with Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi having both signed recent long-term contracts with their clubs.
England’s biggest earners (Source: Spotrac):
Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: £450,000 pw (expected, £300,000 currently)
Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: £200,000
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: £200,000
Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund: £190,000
Harry Maguire, Manchester United: £190,000
Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea: £180,000
Jordan Henderson, Liverpool: £145,000
Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: £140,000
James Milner, Liverpool: £140,000
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: £120,000
Kyle Walker, Manchester City: £110,000
John Stones, Manchester City: £100,000
Jordan Pickford, Everton: £100,000
Featured from our writers:
Yahoo Sport presents Tailgate: